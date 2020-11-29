Rabab Hashim gets married

Famous VJ, Host and TV actress Rabab Hashim has gotten hitched in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The actress, who has worked in various Pakistani dramas including ‘Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi’, ‘Zid’, ‘Piya Mann Bhaye’, ‘Mannat’, ‘Marzi’, ‘Kamzarf’ and ‘Mere Mohsin’, tied the knot on Saturday. She shared photos and videos of the various wedding events on social media which quickly went viral. Congratulations started pouring in from her friends, contemporaries and fans who were overjoyed to finally see the couple together.