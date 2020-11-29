Information Ministry releases song on Kartarpur to promote religious harmony

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a new song on Kartarpur to promote religious harmony.

The song has been picturised in the context of the opening of Kartarpur Corridor for giving visa free access to the Sikh community to visit their holy place Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Narowal, Punjab, Pakistan.

In the song Indian film celebrity Ms. Ponam Kaur and her family are seen expressing their gratitude to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking the unprecedented initiative for facilitating them in their religious journey and on making their long unfulfilled dreams come true.

The initiative comes in the back drop of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of achieving prosperity for the entire region through peace and opening of hearts for the communities belonging to other faiths. His vision has already started bearing fruits in the form of enhanced interfaith harmony and religious tourism.