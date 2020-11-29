I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child: Anushka Sharma

Preggers Anushka Sharma is back in town and counting days to welcome her first baby. The stunner clearly has no issues shooting during the pandemic. Anushka also announced that she intends to start shooting for films as soon as she delivers her child which is due this January. Anushka, who is currently shooting back to back endorsements after creating a protective, full-proof bio-bubble with her staff, says, “It’s been great being on the set actually and meeting my entire team and soaking in the madness of shoots. In fact, I have loved being back on the sets and shooting. This year has been tough for our industry but I’m happy to see it restarting again with the same amount of passion and energy.” The stunningly soon-to-be mother says she was careful before making the decision to shoot during the pandemic. Anushka was clear that she was only ok to be on the sets, provided all safety precautions were met. So, her entire staff and every shoot crew have been repeatedly tested for coronavirus.