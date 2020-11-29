Pakistan reports more than 1,000 Covid recoveries for fourth day

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded at 46,861 as 3,045 more people tested positive for the deadly virus.

Forty-five coronavirus patients, 39 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and six out of hospital, died, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). No Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 281 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, out of 1,760 allocated for Covid-19 patients.

Some 48,223 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 12,226 in Sindh, 21,515 in Punjab, 5,531 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,446 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 706 in Balochistan, 295 in GB, and 504 in AJK.

Around 337,553 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 392,356 cases were detected so far, including AJK 6,556, Balochistan 17,046, GB 4,619, ICT 29,427, KP 46,604, Punjab 117,898 and Sindh 170206.

About 7,942 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,897 Sindh among eight of them died in hospital and four out of hospital on Friday, 2,960 in Punjab 15 of them died in hospital on Friday, 1,355 in KP eight of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, 307 in ICT among two of them died in hospital on Friday, 165 in Balochistan, 97 in GB one of them died in hospital on Friday and 161 in AJK five of them died in hospital and one out of hospital died on Friday.

A total of 5,435,139 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 614 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 2,651 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Sindh’s Covid-19 case tally has risen to 171,595 with 1,389 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to a statement from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The province also reported 14 more fatalities from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,911. According to the statement, 1,650 more people have recovered, taking the total to 150,765.

Punjab has recorded 738 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The provincial total has risen to 117,898 while the death toll is 2,960. This is the highest number of daily cases the province has recorded since July 11, when Punjab reported 730 cases.

Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan have collectively reported 523 coronavirus cases and nine deaths during the last 24 hours.

Breakdown of the cases and deaths reported: Islamabad: 447 cases, 2 deaths, AJK: 55 cases, 6 deaths, GB: 21 cases, 1 death.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have collectively recorded 361 coronavirus cases and nine deaths. Of these, KP reported 323 cases and nine deaths, taking the provincial total to 46,604 and the death toll to 1,355. On the other hand, Balochistan witnessed 38 Covid-19 infections. The provincial tally has risen to 17,046 while the death toll remains 165.

Pakistan has reported 1,672 coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tacking the spread of the disease in the country. This is the fourth day in a row the country has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus recoveries. The total has risen to 337,553 while the recovery rate is 86.0 per cent.