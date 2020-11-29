Sugar prices dip by Rs15 per kg in a week

The efforts of the federal government have started bearing fruit, as sugar prices in the country have witnessed a decline of Rs15 per kilogram in wholesale and retail markets during last week. The sugar prices saw a decline by Rs750 per 50-kilogram sack as it was sold out at Rs4,000 rather than the earlier rate of Rs4,750. In the wholesale market, the sugar prices went down to Rs80 per kilogram from Rs95. A spokesman of the wholesale dealers association in Jodia Bazaar Karachi said that the sugar prices went down by Rs15 per kilogram in the ongoing week as its prices have come down to Rs80 from Rs95. The sugar price, he said, witnessed a decrease after the government announced a timely crushing of sugarcane in the country. The commodity’s prices in the retail market have also come down below Rs100 per kilogram and are now traded at Rs92 per kilogram. It is pertinent to mention here that Federal industries and production minister Hammad Azhar on November 24 said in a press briefing that sugar prices had previously soared thus the government imported about 1.25 lac tonnes following which the commodity is now available for Rs62 per kilo. Talking about steps to offset crises of sugar and wheat, the government minister noted the imminent crushing season will bring down sugar prices further. Around Rs10 to Rs12 have slashed for the commodity in ex-mill and wholesale rates in the past 10 days, said federal minister Azhar, adding that it will be historic first for the sugar crushing season to begin timely. The effect will reflect on the retail market as well.