Ufone’s digital payment options: quick and hassle free solution

The exponential increase in Covid-19 cases across Pakistan has once again created a difficult situation for citizens. Being a people centric brand, the safety and security of customers is of utmost importance to Ufone. Hence the company is providing online balance recharge service so customers can avoid unnecessary visits to retailers or service centers.

Various options have been provided to customers including payment through UPaisa, My Ufone App using, Ufone website, online banking tools & other mobile financial services. The company aims to facilitate as many people as possible through these channels.

You can buy any Ufone bundle or recharge your balance using My Ufone App through Debit/Credit Cards or through your UPaisa account. Customers can download My Ufone app from Google Play Store or Apple store. Once the payment is made, a confirmation message will be sent.

Ufone’s online recharge can even be done through the official website which is a secured payment option and allows you to recharge your Pre-paid account or make Post-paid bill payments.

Another viable option is UPaisa service. Customers can pay their Postpay bills or buy Prepaid recharge and bundles by simply dialing *786#.

With UShare service, customers can share PKR 600 per transaction and maximum four transactions can be made every day making the cumulative transaction amount up to PKR 2,400 with another Ufone customer. Ufone subscribers can simply dial*828*Recipient Number*Amount# and share balance with ease & comfort. Service charge of PKR 2.99 applies per transaction.

Ufone customers can even benefit from online internet banking channels, other mobile financial services, partners like Daraz & Careem to perform recharge transactions or subscribe to their favorite bundles & offers.

All methods of online payments are kept simple so people do not face any problem. The step has been taken to encourage people to perform online transactions instead of stepping out of their homes for payments. Smooth online transaction system will eliminate the hassle of going to the bank while ensuring safety. This is particularly important now considering that Covid 19 cases are once again on a rise and all possible precautions have to be taken to avoid further surge in numbers.