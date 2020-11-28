CTD, FC arrest three ‘BLA terrorists’ from Khuzdar

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police and FC in their joint operation on Saturday claimed to have apprehended three alleged terrorists in Khuzdar. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said that three of the alleged terrorists belonging to Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were arrested in a raid in Khuzdar, while three of their accomplices fled away. A Kalashnikov, 25kg of explosives, remote control devices were also seized from the hideout of the terrorists. The investigation from the arrested terrorists is underway.