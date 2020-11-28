Squash League to help project Balochistan’s image: CM

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said that Balochistan International Squash League was the best opportunity to project province’s positive image besides providing local talent a unique opportunity to compete with the international players.

“I think this is a great message that Pakistan is hosting a squash event where international players have come in. This shows how conducive the environment is for sports and especially in Balochistan and Quetta. That is a very good message that should go to international community,” the chief minister said talking to media at the opening ceremony of the League.

He said Balochistan was rich with lot of opportunities and good environment for sports as they used to be taking place in the past too.

Earlier, addressing a press conference with the international squash players in Quetta besides Chairman Balochistan International Squash League Agha Omar Ahmadzai, Director General Sports Department Durra Baloch, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, the chief minister said holding the squash league for the third time was a success of the provincial government.

Featuring foreign players from USA, Scotland, and Egypt, besides 32 national players, he said the three-day event was a welcome step to highlight the positive image of the province as well as the country.

He said four international players including those with world ranking were participating in the event being held in the glass court, for the first time.

“Balochistan Government and BISL with help of Air Force bring The First Glass court Tournament ever in Balochistan with International Players participating,” the chief minister also commented on Twitter.

Jam Kamal said Pakistan had ruled the game for 40 years and the government desired to revive it to regain the stature.

He told media that by December, the government would start construction of 33 sports complexes across the province. He said after a decade, the provincial government held a football tournament in Quetta and that a high quality cricket stadium had also been established in Gwadar. Commenting on the political scenario particularly the notions of no-confidence motion by the opposition, the chief minister said it was part of the politics and opposition tactics. He said the whole ruling coalition was united and running the government affairs successfully.