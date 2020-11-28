Karachi-like package to be announced to develop Sindh areas: Asad

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar announced that a Karachi-like development package will be announced for other parts of Sindh.

Talking to media persons on Saturday, Asad Umar said that Pakistan Peoples Party has completely failed to develop Sukkur district, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is working for all districts development including Sukkur.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken important decisions to control the rising inflation in the country, adding that he would discuss Sukkur’s development projects with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. He said that the federal government is fully aware of the problems being faced by residents of the region. The minister said that the centre, through Sindh government, is going to execute federal-funded development projects.

He appealed to the people to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of a second wave of coronavirus in the country. He said that the government is making all-out efforts to ensure safety of people’s health and save their livelihoods. He said that Pakistan’s Covid-19 policy has been appreciated globally, and advised the masses to follow the government’s prescribed SOPs, cautioning that the virus is still there.

In reply to a question, the minister regretted that during the last two tenures of the PPP government, no development project was completed to improve infrastructure of basic amenities.

Later, the minister also addressed a meeting of PTI youth at Sweet Garden, Sukkur.