Latest Gold Rate For Nov 29, 2020 In Pakistan

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 29 Nov 2020 are being sold for Rs 94,307 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs 110,000 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Below is the table providing the latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Today’s latest gold prices in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats and 18 carats are available on the table.

Gold Rate In Pakistan For 29 November 2020

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 110,000 Rs. 101342 Rs. 98000 Rs. 82122 per 10 Gram Rs. 94347 Rs. 86877 Rs. 82934 Rs. 69584 per Gram Gold Rs. 9434 Rs. 8688 Rs. 8293 Rs. 6958

Key Factors that Drive the Gold Price

Overall global demand for gold derives, gold rates in Pakistan. The jewelry-making industry uses gold on a very large-scale. In Asian communities, gold is considered as wealth and does transfer from one generation to the second generation. The gold prices are increased if the global demand is increased. When interest rates are low; the gold rates go high because of the low opportunity cost involved with precious metals like gold. At the time of high inflation rates, creditors start losing money so they are more inclined to buy or hold more gold. The fluctuation in the USD also drives the gold price and is directly linked if USD goes up, the gold price also see hikes.