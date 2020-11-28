Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive to celebrate Guru Nanak 551st birth anniversary

Almost 600 Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan from India to celebrate the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

A group of 602 Indian Sikh pilgrims led by Amarjeet Singh, a member Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) arrived at Wagah border.

The officials of the Punjab Health Department checked all passengers with thermal fever guns and also observed their negative reports of COVID-19 tests which they were carrying with them.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary (Shrines) Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (PSGPC) President Satwant Singh and General Secretary Ameer Singh, and former PSGPC President Bishan Singh welcomed the Sikh pilgrims at the Wagah Border.

Two members of Indian High Commission, R B Sohran and Santosh Kumar, also arrived from Islamabad to greet the pilgrims at Wagah.

Every year, more than 2,000 Sikhs come to Pakistan to take part in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. The number is reduced this year due to the ongoing pandemic.