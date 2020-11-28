US-based Sikh group announces US $ 1 million for Punjab, Haryana farmers hurt in Delhi’s protests

NEW YORK: A United States (US)-based Sikh advocacy group, which is planning to organize a worldwide referendum to demand the secession of Punjab from India, Friday announced one million dollars in aid for Punjabi farmers who suffered injuries or damage to their vehicles in clashes with police as they marched into New Delhi to protest against new farm laws.

A press release issued by the Sikhs for Justice (SfJ) said it would open 24 -hour call centers on November 30 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom (UK), France and Germany to take online applications from farmers of Punjab and Haryana to reimburse them for their losses and also to register votes for the “Khalistan Referendum.”

The farmers were protesting on Friday against a new legislation sponsored by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they say would curb their earnings and benefit big corporations.

The SfJ said it is kick starting the “Khalistan Referendum” voting from London, UK, on August 15 for the independence of Punjab, the press release said. In a statement, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SfJ’s General Counsel, promised that when Punjab is liberated from Indian occupation, the farmers’ loans will be waived and free power supply granted .

“If the Modi government does not scrap the farm bills, as demanded by the farmers, SfJ will initiate legal action against India at the international level with the backing of various Kissan organizations,” Pannun added.