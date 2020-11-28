IPC Minister Fehmida Mirza condoles Maradona’s death

ISLAMABD: Federal Minster for Inter Provincial Coordination and President Pakistan Sports Board Dr Fehmida Mirza has expressed her profound sadness on demise of Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona. In a condolence message on Friday, she said, “he left too early but left a legacy without limits and void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, he will never be forgotten by the football fans across the world.” The Federal Minster for IPC prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed her sympathy for the bereaved family. The death of Maradona at the age of 60 on Wednesday, following a heart attack, has sparked both mourning and celebrations of a true sporting star who was a genius on the soccer field.