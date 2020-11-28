Liverpool’s Robertson launches kids charity in Scotland

LONDON: Liverpool full back Andy Robertson has launched his own charity aimed at helping vulnerable children in his native Scotland. The charity, named AR26 in reference to Robertson’s jersey number, will provide equal access to training, further education and job opportunities, and also support children with critical illnesses. “Throughout my career, I have always tried to help support charities and good causes whenever I could, but I wanted to do more,” Robertson said. “AR26 will look to provide support and opportunities for those who, through no fault of their own, feel left behind and, in some cases, abandoned.” Robertson said he was influenced by Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has been lauded for his efforts in helping to tackle child hunger and homelessness in Britain. “Rashford in the last few month has been inspirational to everyone but especially to us footballers. I think now people are starting to realise that we have a social responsibility and that we can make a big difference,” Robertson added.