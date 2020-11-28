Maya opens up about her chemistry with Shehryar Munawar

Maya Ali, who will be returning to the small screen after four years in an ARY Digital drama titled Pehli Si Mohabbat, recently addressed her much talked about chemistry with co-star Sheheryar Munawar.

Often linked together, Maya and Sheheryar have managed to cultivate a solid fan following as an-screen couple, with many wanting to see them as a couple in real life too. While the two have never hinted at a romance, Maya recently lauded Sheheryar for his work ethic.

Talking to Mira Sethi on her show

Hello Mira Sethi, Maya shared that she has “never come across anyone in her career who is as passionate about their work as Sheheryar.”

“You can deprive him of sleep, food, and water. Just ask him to work and you will still see him fresh as ever,” she went on.

Maya also shared that producers want to cast them together after their hit chemistry in 2019’s Parey Hut Love.

“Other than this (Pehli Si Mohabbat),

every other project I was offered also had Sheheryar. So, we decided to choose a project that people would remember for a long time,” she shared.

The 31-year-old was last seen on TV in 2016, after which she did a blockbuster film ‘Parey Hut Love.’

Talking about why she took a break, she said that it wasn’t planned. “At first I did Teefa and got busy, and before it was released, I got

Parey Hut Love, and so I went there,” she said, adding, “I knew I wanted to do a drama but you know the kind of scripts that are being made here…”

According to Maya, things that shouldn’t be shown are being aired.

The reason she chose Pehli Si Mohabbat for comeback is because it was a ‘complete package’, she says. “Sheheryar is with me in it and the director is Anjum Shahzad, who I’ve never worked with before so I didn’t want to miss this chance. I have also never done a serial with ARY, so it was a complete package,” she said.

Pehli Si Mohabbat is slated for a late 2020 release, with the first spell of shooting completed.