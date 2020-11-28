Mehwish sends love, sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Superman’

Pakistani star Mehwish Hayat extended love and sweet wishes to her ‘Superman” brother Danish Hayat on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Load Wedding actress posted sweet throwback snaps with her brother and wrote, “Cliched it maybe, but its the only way I can truly express how much having a brother like you means to me. Every time on your birthday I get emotional thinking about how lucky I got! I feel so proud to have you by my side, protecting me from the sorrows and shielding me in times of trouble.. You’re my Superman !!!”

‘May God give you every possible reason to smile and be happy always and forever. Above all, be thankful to me for tolerating you for another year… ! Lol.. I Love you ! A very happy Birthday to you’

“If you hadn’t been there for me all these years, I would have crumbled from inside many times over… Without any shadow of doubt, I would not be where I am today without you..! You should be a role model for every brother in the world!,” Mehwish said.

“Tum jiyo hazaaaron saaal!!! (Ameeen)”