Ali Zafar collaborates with Urooj Fatima and Abid Brohi

After the huge success of Laila O’ Laila, Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima are back again for the majestic Sindh with “Allay Munja Mar Wara”.

The track and music video featuring young rapper Abid Brohi highlights the ethos and rich culture of Sindh.

Ali Zafar has always promoted Pakistan and its culture through art and music. Recently, he has been also promoting young aspiring talent through his record label Lightingale Records. Last year, we saw the launch of two very talented girls “Yashal Shahid” of Sajna fame and Urooj Fatima, the young Baloch, from the Lightingale Records.

Laila O’ Laila brought the Baloch culture and rich folk melody to the mainstream with 2.7 million hits on YouTube alone. Now, Ali Zafar has come back with Urooj Fatima to highlight Sindhi folk culture and the need to save its heritage including the dying art of “Ajrak”. This time we see the famous Sindhi rapper Abid Brohi stunning us with some killer rap in the tune.

“Allay Munjha” is a treat for the ears as Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima belt out some powerful vocals with a Sindhi folk tune reproduced for modern audiences around the globe.