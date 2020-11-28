Saba Qamar receives get-well-soon note and flowers from India

While Pakistan’s leading actress Saba Qamar is always hustling from one shoot to another it seems that the diva may be facing some health issues.

In an Instagram story, the star shared a touching note and a bouquet of flowers she received from Delhi which were given as a gesture to wish her good health.

“The last bouquet was a wish for you to get well soon,” the note read.

In another video, the actress could be seen laying in bed with an IV drip attached.

Fans were quick to show their concern and give their well wishes to the stunner.

From the looks of it, Saba’s condition doesn’t seem to be too serious.