Rupee strengthens as dollar sheds Rs1.19 in a week

The US dollar gained 19 paisas against Pakistani rupee in the interbank on Friday. According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs159.27 and closed at Rs159.46. The local currency gained Rs1.19 against the greenback during this week. Meanwhile, the liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country stand at $20.552 billion by week ended on November 20, 2020, according to the central bank. The official reserves of the SBP increased by $484 million to $13.415 billion by the week.