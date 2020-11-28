Uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers to be ensured: Omar

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan has said that the government will ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers in winter.

Talking to media persons in Pindi Bhattian after inauguration of several projects, the minister for energy said that the country is facing shortage of gas due to wrong policies of previous governments.

About the gas situation, he said that there would be gas shortage and pressure problems for one month between December and January as hydropower generation would decline owing to annual canal closure for maintenance and resultant shift in power generation to local gas and regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

As a result, the overall gas shortfall could be around two billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), he added.

He said that domestic and export-oriented industrial sectors will face no disruption during the winters.

He said the ministry will ensure prioritising the residential and industrial demand during winter months without any load curtailment.