Saturday, November 28, 2020

Crude oil prices show mixed trend

News Desk

Crude oil prices showed mixed trends in the international market on Friday. At 1530 hours GMT, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $45.22 a barrel after losing $0.49 (-1.07 percent) while Brent crude was available at $47.91 a barrel with an increase of $0.11 (+0.23 percent) as compared to their values on Thursday last.

Meanwhile, price for Opec Basket was recorded at $46.91 a barrel after gaining $1.40 (+3.08 percent), Arab Light was available at $47.07 a barrel with a decrease of $1 (-2.08 percent) while price of Russian Urals remained $39.60 a barrel without any change.

