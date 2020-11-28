Crude oil prices show mixed trend

Crude oil prices showed mixed trends in the international market on Friday. At 1530 hours GMT, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $45.22 a barrel after losing $0.49 (-1.07 percent) while Brent crude was available at $47.91 a barrel with an increase of $0.11 (+0.23 percent) as compared to their values on Thursday last.

Meanwhile, price for Opec Basket was recorded at $46.91 a barrel after gaining $1.40 (+3.08 percent), Arab Light was available at $47.07 a barrel with a decrease of $1 (-2.08 percent) while price of Russian Urals remained $39.60 a barrel without any change.