China impressed by CPEC Authority work under Asim Saleem Bajwa

CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong reviewed bilateral cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, at a meeting here on Friday.

Future cooperation and collaboration vis-à-vis execution of CPEC projects was also discussed during the meeting. On the occasion, Ambassador Nong Rong said that he is very much impressed by work of the CPEC Authority under the leadership of Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

At a meeting with Lt Gen (r) Bajwa earlier this month, Ambassador Nong Rong had said that Beijing wanted to build CPEC as a high-quality model project of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). “With the care and support of the top leaders of the two countries, the construction of the CPEC has continuously achieved positive results,” he had maintained.

Lt Gen (r) Bajwa had expressed CPEC Authority’s commitment to providing a one-stop service for the corridor project in order to further strengthen cooperation in important areas, such as Gwadar Port, infrastructure, industry and agriculture, etc.