Shehbaz, Hamza released on parole for funeral of Begum Shamim

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were released on Friday from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail on five-day parole for the funeral of the former’s mother.

The funeral of Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar will be held at Sharif Medical City, Raiwind in Lahore today. Her body is being brought back from London to Lahore, where she will be buried next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif, at the family’s Jati Umra estate.

Earlier this week, the PML-N had requested at least a two-week parole for party president Shehbaz and his son Hamza to participate in the last rites of Begum Shamim. Hamza has been in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau since June last year, while Shehbaz was arrested in September in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday accused PML-N leadership of doing politics over dead body of the mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharing the application written by PML-N for release of Shahbaz Sharif on Parole, he tweeted that the Punjab government has given PML-N extraordinary favour.

Earlier, the funeral prayer of Begum Shamim Akhtar was held at the Regent’s Park mosque in London on Friday. The PML-N supreme leader, other family members and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were in attendance besides other colleagues. Keeping in view the coronavirus SOPs, only 30 people were allowed inside the mosque for the funeral prayer.

A little while before the funeral prayer, Maryam Nawaz – the PML-N’s vice-president and daughter of Nawaz Sharif – tweeted a picture of her father standing beside his mother’s body.