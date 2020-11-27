London dodges toughest virus rules as England lockdown ends

London will escape the tightest restrictions once England’s national coronavirus lockdown ends next week, the government said Thursday, but major cities including Manchester and Birmingham face at least two more weeks of tough rules.

England will return to a regional tiered system when the national regulations end on December 2, with those areas suffering the worst case rates entering the highest Tier 3.

Most of the country, including the capital, will enter into Tier 2, under which restaurants and many leisure facilities will be allowed to reopen.

Limited public attendance at performances and sporting events will also be allowed.

But prolonged closures will continue in major cities including Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield and Bristol.