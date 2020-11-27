Sindh and Balochistan government pledge support to GRASP

Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) a project funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Trade Centre, held Project Steering Committee (PSC) meetings for Sindh and Balochistan on 25 and 27 November respectively. Comprising of key influencers in the government, development, and agriculture and livestock sector, the PSCs will provide guidance to GRASP as it works to improve the business environment of small and medium enterprises in the country. The provincial government representatives pleadged their support to the project, and acknowledged the rapid response by the GRASP team on mitigating the effects of COVID-19 on small and medium enterprises in the Sindh and Balochistan.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Balochistan, Mr. Abdul Rehman Buzdar chaired the meeting for Balochistan, and Mr Muhammad Waseem, Chairman Planning and Development Department Sindh chaired the meeting in Sindh. Representatives attended the meeting from the European Union Delegation, Planning and Development department, ITC team from Geneva, the department of Livestock, Fisheries and Dairy Development, the department of Industries and Commerce, the department of Women Development and investment departments, as well as representatives from the provincial horticulture, livestock agriculture, and dairy sectors.

GRASP team provided updates to the committee members on the implementation of project activities, COVID-19 response strategy, and future work plan. After conducting rapid assessment of SMEs in the provinces, COVID-19 response was implemented in four high-risk districts of Balochistan and Sindh both. Awareness raising on government finance schemes to farmers and SME’s has been completed, capacity building of market committees is being carried out, and businesses are being processed for grant support. Market opportunities gave been identified for top products in both the provinces, including women from rural areas in value chain development and kitchen garden trainings.

GRASP will work to increase economic opportunity and contribute to sustainability of small and medium enterprises. The project aims to contribute to the economic growth, and increase agricultural productivity in select districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

The committee chairs expressed their gratitude to the European Union for their ongoing support to uplift the horticulture and livestock sectors in the provinces, which is the main source of livelihood for many. They pledged their support to GRASP for the implementation of activities, and its work on policy development, bringing a positive change in the lives of farmers and SME’s, while creating jobs in the country.