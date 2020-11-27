Accountability of policemen over misuse of power top priority: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that improving the system of investigation, accountability of officers and personnel involved in abuse of power and irregularities is among the top priorities of the department.

He said the number of cases registered against police officers under 155C in the last 10 years with detailed report of the cases should be prepared and sent to the Central Police Office and the statistics should be analyzed to identify the officers who have been nominated several times in cases like torture, death and escape in police custody. He said that Additional IG Establishment, Investigation and Internal Accountability Branch should jointly prepare a detailed report regarding the cases and challans registered against the police officers and submit it to them. He further said that those responsible for violence and deaths in police custody do not deserve any concession and strict departmental and legal action should not be delayed under zero tolerance against those responsible for such incidents.

He further said that the concerned officers should be questioned if the information figures sought from the field commanders were incorrect while the Additional IG should summon the concerned responsible officers and also held them answerable in case of unsatisfactory reply. He further said that copies of certificates of appreciation, warning letters and show cause notices issued to the officers should also be sent to IG Punjab, DIG Headquarters and AIG Monitoring.

He issued instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting on investigative matters.

During the meeting, accountability of police officers and personnel, upgrading of investigation software and other issues were discussed. Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev while briefing IG Punjab said that special focus is being laid on effective use of modern technology to further improve the quality of investigation and according to smart policing, use and reliance on geo-fencing and forensic science are increasing.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that the command officers and circle officers should hold weekly meetings equipped with modern technology to monitor the affairs of the police stations especially the performance of the investigating officers and ensure close monitoring of updates in investigation of serious crimes. So that these cases can be brought to a logical conclusion as soon as possible. The meeting was also attended by Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG D&I Ghulam Rasool Zahid, and Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan among other officers were present.