HARPIC joins hands with TCF, ICSP and Metro for a Saaf & Safe Pakistan

This World Toilet Day, Pakistan’s number one lavatory care brand, Harpic, announces its collaboration with organizations and NGOs to kickstart their campaign “Harpic Mission Saaf (Clean) and Safe Pakistan”. Through this movement, Harpic aims to enable access to clean and hygienic toilets to the nation by equipping them with knowledge and enabling them with the right tools.

According to WaterAid**, Pakistan is rated the 7th worst country in terms of access to basic sanitation where 79 million people lack access to clean toilets. The toilets that are available are not maintained properly and hence put the users at a high risk of contracting various diseases through continuous breeding of illness causing germs. To counter the issue at hand, Harpic has joined hands with the prestigious Infection Control Society of Pakistan (ICSP), comprising of a respected body of doctors formed to educate and work towards limiting the spread of diseases; The Citizen’s Foundation (TCF), the largest network of schools (1600+ Schools) educating children from humble backgrounds; Salman Sufi Foundation (SSF), a prominent social service organization working on providing public toilets for all and Metro Cash and Carry, leading international grocery chain who have also stepped forward to ensure hygienic environment for all.

Harpic’s partnership with ICSP will work towards educating people on the importance of clean and hygienic toilets and bathrooms to avoid diseases such as Covid-19 from breeding and spreading. Through partnership with TCF, Harpic aims to ensure accessibility of clean and hygienic toilets for school going children by equipping their janitorial staff with relevant skills and training. Harpic has also donated two toilets at two of the busiest locations in Karachi (Lee Market and Jheel Park) which will be managed by SSF under Harpic certified guidelines. Lastly, with Metro Cash and Carry, Harpic and Metro aim to contribute a certain amount for every sale of a Harpic bottle through Metro in expanding its educational drives across the country.

Talking about this initiative, Akbar Ali Shah, Country Manager, RB Hygiene Home Pakistan Limited, makers of Harpic, said “This World Toilet Day we are embarking on a mission to ensure accessibility of clean and hygienic toilets as a right for every Pakistani. Since the onset of Covid-19, there has been a massive burden on our health system and we believe that to address this, we not only need to change our behavior towards health, as a nation, but also ensure that the right tools are provided so that good health does not end up being a privilege for a few. I am thankful to all our partners for sharing this vision with us and working towards a Saaf (Clean) and Safe Pakistan.”

With the mission of ‘Saaf (Clean) and Safe Pakistan’, Harpic continues to work towards creating a healthier and safer country for all even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.