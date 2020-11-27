Tharparker gets tourism, hotel management institute

Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, has said that the government of Sindh will establish a branch of Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHM) in Mithi town.

Speaking to local media on Friday, Shah said that the Board of Governors of PITHM had, in its last meeting held in Karachi a few days back, decided to establish the branches of PITHM at Hyderabad, Larkana and in Tharparkar. “Now that we have found a suitable building at Mithi, for this purpose, which belongs to STEVTA, we are going to establish it according to the requirements of the hospitality institute,” he added. “We are in search of such government buildings at Larkana and Hyderabad too, where we want to establish more branches of PITHM”, he said. “We decided that the new branch of PITHM will be established at Mithi as a tripartite joint venture of the culture department, STEVTA and SECMC to train the local youth to become professionals in the hotel industry.”

For this purpose, STEVTA will provide their building at Mithi, and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company would help in revenue components through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. The culture department through PITHM would operate and run the institute to cater to the needs of the growing tourism and hospitality. Sardar Shah said that at least provided the minimum faculties at all the tourist sites across the province, and now we are moving towards better site management by improving the standards, and adding new sites into tourism ambit by exploring the potential sites at different locations of the province.