PM seeks proposals from industrialists to launch corporate farming at larger scale

ISLAMABAD: To launch corporate farming at larger scale, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought proposals from industrialists for modernizing the agriculture sector and enhancing production of various crops.

The national development and prosperity was linked with the development of the business community, he said while talking to a delegation of leading industrialists and businessmen here.

The prime minister said it was the government’s responsibility to facilitate the promotion of industries and trade activities. The government had included the proposals of industrialists in policy-making, which had started producing good results, he added.

Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues faced by the industrialists regarding export of their products.

The delegation included Azam Farooq (Cherat Cement), Bashir Ali Muhamamd (Gul Ahmed), Muhammad Ali Taba (Lucky Cement), Saqib Shirazi (Honda Atlas), Fawad Mukhtar (Fatima Fertilizer), Arif Habib (Arif Habib Group Ltd) and Hussain Dawood (Engro Corporation).

Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, advisers to the PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Dr Ishrat Hussain, and senior officials also attended the meeting.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for patronizing the trade activities in the country that yielded positive results.

They said the high level of foreign exchange reserves reflected the country’s economic stability and the surplus current account was a welcome sign.

The businessmen said the demand of cement was the highest in the country’s history due to the promotion of construction activities, which had generated immense employment opportunities during the pandemic.

They expressed satisfaction over the availability of the government’s economic team for guidance. They also expressed confidence in the government’s policies, and presented proposals for further improvement of the economy.