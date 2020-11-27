BOP & PIA ink MOU

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) signed a landmark MOU, on 20th Nov. 2020, for promotion of BOP products and services at PIA infrastructure. As per agreement, PIA will be making available collaterals such as boarding cards as well as space in PIA Offices to BOP for advertising its products and services. Speaking at the ceremony, Group Chief, Corporate & Investment Banking BOP, Mr. Farid Ahmed Khan said, “We are very excited today that a landmark MOU has been inked between BOP & PIA. This mutual agreement will provide us with the opportunity to reach out to millions of domestic & international passengers of our National Flag Carrier. It will serve as a great opportunity to promote BOP’s top of the line financial products & services, especially promotion of home remittance services to overseas Pakistanis.” General Manager Brand Management PIA, Mr. Aamir Memon said, “It is a big day for PIA. I am especially thankful to President/CEO BOP, Mr. Zafar Masud and CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik for their vital role in building a long lasting partnership between both brands. We are always here to support BOP, as BOP has always supported us.”