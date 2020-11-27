Indian Navy’s MiG-29K aircraft crashes into the Arabian sea; pilot missing

A MiG-29K trainer aircraft met with an accident and crashed into the Arabian sea, on Thursday evening.One pilot has been rescued, while another went missing.

“A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20,” the Navy statement said, according to ANI. “One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.”

The Navy has deployed surveillance aircraft and ships to locate the missing pilot.

Sources said the Russian-origin jet had taken off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The INS Vikramaditya was part of the recent Malabar exercise involving the navies of India, the US, Australia and Japan.

Another Indian MiG-29K crashed in Goa on February 23 this year after being hit by a bird. Indian Navy order an inquiry to investigate the incident.