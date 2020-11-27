PM for simplifying procedure to get electricity connection

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for simplification of procedure for obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) and other approvals for provision of new electricity connections.

The prime minister said this while presiding over the weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development in the federal capital on Thursday.

The premier said that presently there is no shortage of electricity in the country and hence, there is no justification for the delay in the provision of new connections. He said that the government is aiming at providing shelter to people, therefore facilities and simple procedures should be ensured.

PM Imran clarified that since the current procedure is creating difficulties for the construction sector, the long process of approvals for utility connections must be simplified.

He directed that no additional burden should be put on those, who intend to get a loan on easy instalments for the construction of their homes under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The PM also advised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, who was also in the session, to formulate a set of facilities for overseas Pakistani who look forward to investing in the home country.

He said, “Overseas Pakistanis are our priceless asset.” He also directed the FBR head to remove impediments in their investments.

Briefing the meeting about the residential project of Pakistan Quarters, being undertaken, in Karachi, Secretary Housing and Works said that 600 apartments will be constructed under this project.

The meeting was informed that an online mechanism is being formulated for NOC required to get new gas connections.

The session was also attended by ex-governor State Bank Ishrat Hussain, who serves as the advisor to the PM on institutional reforms, while Special Assistants Shahbaz Gill and Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari were present as well. The chief secretaries of all provinces joined the session via video-link.

Separately, Bukhari called on PM Imran on Thursday.

The construction project of 1500 houses under the Workers Welfare Fund was discussed in detail during the meeting. This project will provide affordable and low-price residential houses with all basic facilities and will be inaugurated in January next year.

Appreciating the project, the prime minister said that this is a practical reflection of the government’s commitment to providing an affordable residential scheme to the masses.