Dollar slips to Rs159.27; reserves up by $467m to $20.55bn

Pakistani rupee gained one paisa against the US dollar in the interbank on Thursday. According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs159.28 and closed at Rs159.27. The local currency gained Re1.78 against the greenback during the last three days. Meanwhile, the liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country have increased by $467 million to $20.552 billion by week ended on November 20, 2020, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $20.085 billion by week ended November 13, 2020. The official reserves of the SBP increased by $484 million to $13.415 billion by the week. The SBP attributed the increase to official government inflows. The reserves held by commercial banks eased by $17 million to $7.137 billion by week ended on November 20, 2020 as against $7.154 billion a week ago.