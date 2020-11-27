Robot that can test for COVID-19 trialed in Egypt

An Egyptian inventor is trialing a remote-control robot that can test for COVID-19, take the temperature of patients, and warn them if they don’t wear masks, at a private hospital north of Cairo.

With the advent of coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the globe have been deploying robots to help with the crisis. From monitoring patients to sanitizing hospitals robots have reduced paramedics’ exposure to the virus.

According to details, Mahmoud el-Komy, who designed the robot, called Cira-03, has informed that the robot can help limit exposure to infection and prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.

The robot, which has a human-like face, head and robotic arms, can take blood tests, perform echocardiograms and X-rays, and display the results to patients on a screen attached to its chest.

Commenting on his creation, he said, “I tried to make the robot seem more human so that the patient doesn’t fear it. So they don’t feel like a box is walking in on them.”

“There has been a positive response from patients. They saw the robot and weren’t afraid. On the contrary, there is more trust in this because the robot is more precise than humans,” he added.

Abu Bakr El-Mihi, head of a private hospital where the robot is being tested, said that they were using the robot to take the temperature COVID-19. Cira-03 tests a patient for coronavirus by cupping their chin and then extending an arm with a swab into their mouth.