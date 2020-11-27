Three men die in Karachi’s Orangi factory fire

A fire broke out on Friday at a factory located in Karachi’s Orangi neighbourhood killing at least three people.

According to details, the fire that erupted at the factory located in Orangi No 4. A police team and fire brigade put the blaze out reported a scarcity of resources. They had to employ water tankers to aid their efforts.

Police officials said that the fire has been extinguished but the cooling process is underway. Sources said that three fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation. The reason behind the fire is not known yet.