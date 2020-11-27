Sindh allows markets to remain open till 8:00pm

Submitting to the demands of traders, the Sindh government on Thursday announced that markets across the province will now remain open until 8:00pm. The Sindh government withdrew its earlier order to stop all activities by 6:00pm and allowed businesses to operate till 8:00pm. The Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab took to his Twitter account and confirmed the decision, asking traders and businessmen to comply with the government’s coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). “This is to inform that markets in Sindh will remain open till 8:00pm. It is again expected from the market associations, shop owners and citizens that due regard to SOPs shall be observed & everyone including the shopkeeper and visitor shall wear a mask,” he wrote. Earlier, various traders’ bodies in Pakistan’s financial capital had demanded the government of Sindh to allow their shops to operate from 10:00am to 8:00pm after new restrictions were announced to curb the rising coronavirus cases. The merchants’ demands were announced Thursday during a joint press conference by the Karachi Electronics Dealers Association, Sindh Tajir Ittehad, and other traders’ bodies of the metropolis.