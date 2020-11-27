Internship programme in Punjab Police soon

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that besides providing awareness and practical experience of police work and field work to the students, bilateral cooperation between Punjab Police and educational institutions should be enhanced to increase their knowledge and capacity building.

In this regard, it was planned to start an internship program in Punjab Police offices to acquaint the degree holder students studying in major educational institutions with the working of Punjab Police in addition to educational and research purposes. It will also help to do better. He further said that a working paper for the approval of the internship program should be prepared and presented in the next meeting of the Executive Board so that a final decision could be taken in consultation with all the officers.

He further said that before the commencement of the internship program, MoUs must be signed with the major educational institutions of Punjab under which students studying in various degree programs of these institutions will be required to participate in various short and long term internship programs in police offices.

He further said that the internship should start from the Central Police Office as a pilot project and after the success of this program, local students would be able to do internship in all the regional police offices including Lahore. He further said that the internee students would not only get useful information about police working but would also give excellent results as the ambassador of Punjab Police in the society. It was informed in the meeting that certificates would also be given by the Punjab Police to the students who successfully completed the internship program. He expressed these views in a high level meeting held at the Central Police Office today.

During the meeting Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh said that the research and results of the internship could be used for the betterment of the professional affairs of the Punjab Police which would further improve the overall working quality of the police and further steps shall taken in this regard. It was proposed to share other resources including human resources between the Punjab Police and educational institutions under the internship program while arranging study tours of university students in different offices of the police department was also discussed.

The IG Punjab further said that study work should be completed regarding the number of students who can do internship in the police offices at a time so that a workable working policy can be formulated. Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh, Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif, Additional IG D&I Ghulam Rasool Zahid, DIG Establishment-II Maqsood Al Hassan, DIG Legal Jawad Ahmed Dogar, DIG Training Suleiman Sultan Rana, DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf, DIG Establishment Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui, DIG IAB Muhammad Yousuf Malik, AIG Training Tanveer Ahmad Tahir and other officers were also present.