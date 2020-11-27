Khairpur industrialist arrested in ASI Wassan murder case

Police have apprehended an industrialist in a case pertaining to the murder of nephew of senior PPP leader Manzoor Wassan and Adviser to the Sindh CM Nawab Khan Wassan.

ASI Bilawal Wassan’s charred body was found in a burnt car near Bhurgri village on November 18.

Khairpur Sugar Mill Director Ahmed Ali Jumani was arrested on the instruction of a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the case, the police said, adding he has recorded his statement before the probe team.

However, the arrested suspect denied being involved in the murder saying he has nothing to with the case. Bilawal Wassan was posted at Laung Faqeer police check post, department officials said.

Earlier, Wassan’s post-mortem report revealed that the body was burnt after he was killed. His hands and legs had been cut and there were fractures in his skull and ribs, the report said. The police said the murder was made to look like an accident by burning the body and vehicle.

Two arrests have been made, the police said. They are both Bilawal’s friends. One of them, Faraz Rajput, was taken into custody from Karachi a day earlier. Rajput had tried to escape and had been identified by an eyewitness, the police said. He told the police the body found in the vehicle belonged to ASI Bilawal.

The Wassan family spokesperson said this was a planned murder. He said the police officer was first killed and later his vehicle was burnt to cover up evidence.

Police had earlier said that a car parked on the roadside near Bhurgri village was gutted and a charred unidentified body was found from the vehicle, which was shifted to hospital. The SSP Khairpur said that the car was owned by ASI Bilawal Wassan, who was also accompanied by two other people.