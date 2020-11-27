Current model for pay, pensions not sustainable: Hafeez

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has expressed confidence that the Pay and Pension Commission will come up with a financially viable solution to streamline the basic pay scales of government employees, admissible allowances and pensions.

The advisor was addressing the inaugural meeting of the Pay and Pension Commission 2020. Assuring his full support, the advisor recommended to the Commission that the government is willing to consider the commission’s recommendation even prior to the finalisation of the report. The current model for disbursement of pay and pensions is not sustainable, he added.

Nargis Sethi, Chairperson of the Pay & Pension Commission briefed about the rationale and mandate of the P&P Commission. She explained that the commission would review the existing pay and pension structures, allowances, perks & facilities and also to evaluate possibilities of their monetisation. The chairperson outlined formation of sub-committees which have been assigned terms of reference to deliberate on prevailing pay and pension systems across the country.