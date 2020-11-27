World acknowledging Pak economy’s resilience amid Covid-19: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the world is acknowledging the remarkable resilience shown by Pakistan’s economy in the wake of coronavirus. In a tweet, the information minister said that Pakistan is being showcased as a model for the world and has received recognition from President World Economic Forum Børge Brende. He said that the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the World Economic Forum was manifestation of Pakistan’s successful strategic priorities.