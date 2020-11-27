NAB establishes own academy for training of officers

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that NAB has established its own Pakistan Anti Corruption Academy at Islamabad on modern lines as NAB accords high priority and importance to imparting modern training to its prosecution and investigation officers.

NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqal said that NAB officers and Prosecutors are being imparted modern training on regular basis which help in improving their standards of investigations and workings. NAB has been tasked to eradicate corruption from the country. Pro active and dedicated officers are needed to perform the duties of corruption elimination.

He said NAB gives importance to capacity enhancement of its officers. Acomprehensive plan 2020 has already been devised to improve professional skills of NAB officers. For successful implementation of training programme – the skilled trainers are imperative.

He said Pakistan Anti Corruption would ensure imparting training among newly inducted NAB officers. The academy would trained the officers to impart financial crimes training.It will also provide services to forensic examination and prosecution services to provincial and federal institutions. The academy will also put forth suggestions to improve deficiencies and flaws in the system. It will suggest reforms for ensuring good governance and impeding financial crimes. The academy will also maintain coordination with international agencies regarding financial crimes and investigations.

The academy will work under NAB’s Research and Training Division within the prescribed rules and regulations.

Justice Javed said the bureau has devised a comprehensive refresher courses for capacity building of investigations officers. A close vigil of training process has also been ensured to improve the training to meet future needs.

A modern forensic laboratory has been set up at NAB to provide the facilities of analysing digital forensic, question documents and finger prints to investigation officers and prosecutors.