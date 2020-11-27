FCCI meeting demands relocation of bus, truck stands

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is working purely on a professional basis to extend the best possible services and facilitations to its members, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, president of the FCCI, said addressing the 5th FCCI Standing Committee meeting of the Liaison with Trade Associations here on Thursday,

He said that sector-specific standing committees have been constituted to explicitly discuss and thrash out the problems in addition to suggesting viable solutions to resolve the issues. The office-bearers of the Goods Carrier Association were specially invited to attend this meeting.

Senior Vice President Chaudhary Talat Mehmood and Vice President Rana Ayub Aslam Manj also addressed the meeting and appreciated the efforts of Rana Sikandar Azam Khan to enhance the overall membership of the FCCI.

Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said that he has tried his best to enhance the membership and to make Standing Committees more active, effective and vibrant.

Chaudhary Shafaat Pervaiz, chairman of the Goods Carrier Association, underlined the problems of this sector and said that the bus and truck stands be shifted from the congested city areas to other areas. However, before undertaking any such fundamental step, local administration must consult the real stakeholders. He also expressed concern over rampant traffic challans and said that despite having complete documents, the traffic Wardens challan the truck drivers only to fulfill the directives of their high ups. He said that FCCI should contact the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to resolve this chronic issue.

Vice President Rana Ayub Aslam Manj said that drivers should also follow the traffic rules. “Drivers should avoid blocking roads which create problems for the other vehicles and commuters”, he said and suggested regular training sessions for the Truck drivers.