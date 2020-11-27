Strict laws to help curb sexual violence against children, women: Basharat

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking concrete steps to curb child sexual abuse and implementation of strict laws will help curb the menace.

Raja Basharat was speaking as a chief guest at a workshop on child sexual abuse here Thursday. The workshop was organised by the Punjab CPB in association with Muslim Charity UK.

Raja Basharat said that the increase in the incidents of child sexual abuse in the last few years is a matter of concern, so it is welcome to hold this workshop on the causes of child sexual abuse and measures to prevent it. He said stricter laws are being introduced for perpetrators of sexual violence against children and women.

As per the ordinance brought on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the harshest punishments have been laid down. He said that the earlier Zainab Alert law is also an important step of the government in this direction.

Raja Basharat said that the Punjab government has centralised the one-five call system for immediate police action. He said that there are all laws in Pakistan but they are not implemented effectively. He lamented, “Our society creates difficulties instead of facilities for the affected children and families.”

The law minister said that parents, teachers, media and civil society must work together to eradicate this social evil. He said that awareness of all including children, parents, teachers along with strict rules is very important. The recommendations of the workshop will definitely be incorporated in the new legislation, he assured.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine suggested that awareness material on prevention of sexual abuse of children be included in the curriculum.

Chairperson Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Sarah Ahmed said that certain sections/clauses to protect the abused child and family should be included in new and old laws.

At the end of the workshop, Raja Basharat distributed certificates among the participants.