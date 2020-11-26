Road to KCR

With every passing day, we hear positive developments regarding the resumption of the 46km long Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) service, thanks to the Supreme Court of Pakistan judges’ intervention. Soon, the track will be fully rehabilitated as the work on level crossings, flyovers and underpasses is ongoing at a great pace. Eleven, out of 24 level crossings on the KCR track, are being constructed by the Frontier Works Organisation, while the Sindh Transport Department is working on remaining level crossings – three flyovers and eight underpasses. If everything goes well, the divisional superintendent of railways hopes the KCR will chug on the 14km City-Orangi route from Dec 15 covering the stations of Wazir Mansion, Lyari, Baldia, Manghopir and Orangi. On Thursday, the Supreme Court bench issued a contempt notice to the Sindh chief minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, for sitting on the file of level crossing designs. Of course, the Sindh government is working on the removal of encroachments but that is not on par. The chief minister should personally supervise the project to complete the work at the earliest. The drive is not so smooth as encroachments along the route are creating problems in the full launch of the train service. Though not fully, the train has resumed chugging on some parts of its old routes after the gap of two decades. This provides a great hope to the Karachi public that the government has delivered them a cheap and efficient service.

Other than the KCR, Karachi needs several mass transit modes given the importance of the mega city as the commerce and industrial hub. The port city has hardly any road where citizens can commute without an effort. Other than heavy vehicles, the growing number of private vehicles – luxury or otherwise – is also growing on Karachi roads. During rush hours, when schools and offices begin and close, the traffic is bumper to bumper. The answer to address traffic torments lie in mass transit means. We have not heard anything on the projects – Green Line, Orange Line, Blue Line and Yellow Line – which have seen several unsuccessful deadlines. Financial constraints or lack of priorities are causing them delay after delay. Though the Sindh government has rebuilt several road sections, facilitating them with overhead bridges and underpasses, the government has yet to start a mass transit project. The KCR could give a fresh start to mass transit projects. *