Top model Halima Aden quits fashion shows over religious beliefs

Modest fashion top model Halima Aden, who went down in history as one of the first models to wear a hijab, is leaving high fashion runways for good because the industry is forcing her to compromise her religion.

Aden, who was hailed as a trailblazer for being one of the first models to wear a hijab and walk for major fashion labels including Kanye West’s Yeezy, posted a series of images on social media that illustrated the times she had lost touch with who she is (from missing prayer times to being draped with pairs of jeans for a head covering).

“I can only blame myself for caring more about opportunity than what was actually at stake,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

The model shared a post of herself in a campaign for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, writing: “(Rihanna) let me wear the hijab I brought to set. This is the girl I’m returning to, the real Halima.”