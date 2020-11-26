Daily Times

Top model Halima Aden quits fashion shows over religious beliefs

Web Desk

Modest fashion top model Halima Aden, who went down in history as one of the first models to wear a hijab, is leaving high fashion runways for good because the industry is forcing her to compromise her religion.

Aden, who was hailed as a trailblazer for being one of the first models to wear a hijab and walk for major fashion labels including Kanye West’s Yeezy, posted a series of images on social media that illustrated the times she had lost touch with who she is (from missing prayer times to being draped with pairs of jeans for a head covering).

“I can only blame myself for caring more about opportunity than what was actually at stake,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

The model shared a post of herself in a campaign for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, writing: “(Rihanna) let me wear the hijab I brought to set. This is the girl I’m returning to, the real Halima.”

 

