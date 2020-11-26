6 members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for coronavirus

Six members of the Pakistan cricket squad, which is currently on a tour to New Zealand, have tested positive for the coronavirus, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Thursday.

The team also received a “final warning” for flouting quarantine rules. New Zealand health authorities revoked the players’ ability to train while in isolation at their Christchurch hotel, making clear they would not tolerate risky behaviour in a country that has largely eradicated the virus.

The results are from tests conducted upon Pakistan’s arrival in New Zealand on November 24. Each member of the squad will have to undergo a minimum of four tests while in managed isolation.

The six who tested positive have been moved to a different floor of the managed isolation facility in Christchurch where Pakistan are currently based. The team will not be able to train until investigations are completed, and their 14-day quarantine period has been reset, meaning it begins afresh.

It is important to mention that the squad had tested negative four times before leaving Lahore.