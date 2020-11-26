Biden is first candidate in US history to cross 80M votes

President-elect Joe Biden surpassed 80 million votes, the most votes a candidate has received in U.S. history.

He exceeded President Barack Obama’s record by more than 10 million votes, when the former president won the 2008 election with more than 70 million votes.

Neither Obama in 2012, nor President Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, broke this number.

Trump also broke Obama’s 2008 record by surpassing 73 million votes this election, but still fell short of Biden.

