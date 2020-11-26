Four members of Shehbaz Sharif’s family declared proclaimed offenders

A court has declared four members of Shehbaz Sharif’s proclaimed offenders in a money laundering case.

During the hearing, the accountability court judge remarked that after 30 days, the accused did not appear in court. The court remarked that all the accused were also summoned in money laundering reference by accountability court through but did not appear. After which the court declared all the absent accused as fugitives. Among them are Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Suleiman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Haroon Yousaf.

On November 11, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif were indicted in money laundering reference by accountability court.

All the accused in the case pleaded not guilty. Shehbaz Sharif, while rejecting allegations of the anti-graft watchdog, said that he is being politically victimized.

On October 14th, an accountability court in Lahore declared the daughter of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif proclaimed offender in a money laundering case.

The reference, which was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and includes members of the Sharif family, mainly accuses Shehbaz of being beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars who had no sources to acquire such assets.