The Turkish famous series ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ has set yet another record as its Urdu YouTube channel has crossed 10 million subscribers. In a post on social-networking website, Manager of Digital Strategy at TRT World Riyaad Minty stated, “We’ve passed 10 million subscribers on our Urdu Ertugrul channel on YouTube.” “Thanks to all the fans around the world and to everyone who has contributed to this success, we’re just getting started,” he added.