IG Punjab orders crackdown on drug dealers

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that in order to rid the society of drugs and keep the youth safe from drugs, police teams should launch intelligence based operations on a daily basis and arrest major drug dealers especially in areas around student hostels should be closely monitored to those who attract the younger generation to other fashionable drugs, including ice, and eliminate such anti social elements by putting them behind the bars. He further said that timely information sharing and co-operation should be ensured with other concerned agencies for eradication of big fish involved in drug trafficking and smuggling so as to eradicate this menace by arresting anti-social elements involved in this nefarious scam. He further said that while identifying crime hotspot areas in Lahore, patrolling plan of Dolphin, Peru and other forces in these areas should be made more effective and patrolling hours should be increased while circle officers themselves should monitor patrolling plan and overall situation. He further said that computerized road sign test for issuance of driving license should be continued while monitoring should also be done so that citizens can get driving license without any hassle through modern automating method. He directed CTO Lahore to make full use of manpower, best use of available resources and modern technology to maintain uninterrupted and smooth flow of traffic on the highways so that the traffic management could run smoothly. He further said that the traffic wardens should be on high alert in the congested areas while the CTO themselves should be conducting inspections from time to time in the field and awareness campaigns and other programs should be continued among the citizens to prevent accidents. He issued these instructions while talking to the officers while presiding over a meeting on professional affairs, crime control and traffic management of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office.

During the meeting, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid while briefing IG Punjab on professional matters said that Lahore Police is using all available resources for prevention of crime and improvement in traffic management. IG Punjab, while issuing orders to expedite crackdown on professional begging mafia on highways, directed the officers to take special action against professional begging men and women begging who use children for begging and further instructed to work with teams of Child Protection Bureau and possible steps should be taken to eliminate professional beggars from highways and squares. He further said that action should also be taken against drug addicts who pretend to be unemployed laborers so that the citizens could be protected from their activities. Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, CTO Lahore Captain (Retd) Syed Hamad Abid and AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin were also present.